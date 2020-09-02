Kalscheuer, Evangeline Ann "Vange"

DEFOREST/SUN PRAIRIE - Evangeline Ann "Vange" Kalscheuer was born on Dec. 6, 1928, to Joseph L. and Louisa (Esser) Haag in the town of Dane. She married Gilbert Kalscheuer on Oct. 5, 1948, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dane, Wis.

She was a member of St. Olaf's Catholic Church, its CCW, and a member of St. Ann's Court 299 of the National Catholic Society of Foresters serving as Vice President and President of the Madison Diocesan Association of NCSOF in the 1980s. She was a former member of St. Joseph's Parish, East Bristol, and a continued member of its Christian Women's Society. She served as the officer at the parish and deanery levels. During her time at St. Joseph's with Father Pierick she established the first pre-school Religious Education Classes for ages four and five, where she taught several semesters before retiring.

She was an avid typist and continued some years into retirement on projects until her battle with RA began. Next to her family, grandkids and their friends, she loved her angel collection, flowers, gardening, and being involved with whatever projects Gil took on in 4-H Leadership, Coop Youth Programs, etc. Upon retiring from co-managing Senior Retirement Apartments in Sun Prairie and working at the Colonial Club Senior Center, she moved to DeForest in 1994, becoming "grandma" to the children in the DeForest School District's "FLIP" and "SAFETY" programs. She volunteered many hours at church and in the community. She enjoyed playing cards, especially at the monthly potlucks and the semi-monthly euchre get togethers.

Evangeline is survived by five sons, Steven (Sharon), Gerry, Jim (Rose), Mike, Ron (Jeanne); two daughters, Sharon (Kevin) Suchomel and Mary Jo (Bill II) Blumer; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and her first great-great-grandchild on the way. She is further survived by five younger sisters, Donna Werla, Venida Barman, Jean Ripp, Louise Dresen and Barb Dresen; extended family, Bea Bollig, AnnaBelle Bowar, Theresa Kalscheuer, Shirley (Vic) Statz, and Rosie (Silvan) Kurt; and seven godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant sister; daughter-in-law, Kaia; brothers, Cyril, Linus, Bob, and Joe Haag; godson, Andy Haag; in-laws, John and Elizabeth Kalscheuer; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crossroads Care Center and Agrace Hospice Red Team for their dedicated care.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, St. Joseph's or St. Olaf's Catholic Church.

A private committal will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in East Bristol, with Father Lawrence Oparaji presiding. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250