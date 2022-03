Atkins, Evelyn "Evie" (Abernathy)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Evelyn Louise "Evie" (Abernathy) Atkins, born Nov. 26, 1951, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

The CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Evelyn will be held on Friday, June 18 at MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 2019 Fisher St., Madison, WI 53713.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with a service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (family only). The Rev. David Smith will officiate.