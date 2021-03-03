Kruschek, Evelyn Li

WAUNAKEE - Evelyn Li Kruschek, age 4, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 12, 2017. She was the daughter of Annette and Dan Kruschek. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Hattie, Charlie, Isaac, Eli, Norah, Clara, and Lewis. Her grandparents are Henry and Carmen Kruschek of Waunakee.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernie and Elizabeth Price of East Troy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6 at SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Visitation is at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., and burial to follow. The Mass will be livestreamed at stjb.org and will be available in the future as well.

