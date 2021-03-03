Menu
Evelyn Kruschek
2017 - 2021
BORN
2017
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Kruschek, Evelyn Li

WAUNAKEE - Evelyn Li Kruschek, age 4, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 12, 2017. She was the daughter of Annette and Dan Kruschek. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Hattie, Charlie, Isaac, Eli, Norah, Clara, and Lewis. Her grandparents are Henry and Carmen Kruschek of Waunakee.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernie and Elizabeth Price of East Troy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6 at SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Visitation is at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., and burial to follow. The Mass will be livestreamed at stjb.org and will be available in the future as well.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
209 South St, Waunakee, WI
Mar
6
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
209 South St, Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy Kienle
March 8, 2021
I am a new staff member at SJS and want to offer my deepest condolences to you and your family. Your daughter is now a guardian angel for us all.
Vicki Langteau
March 3, 2021
The Pat and Lori Dewar Family
March 3, 2021
Evelyn was a beautiful little girl that we will never forget. She was a definite light in this world and she will forever be a part of our lives. We are so sorry for your terrible loss and we feel so fortunate to have known such a beautiful soul. We will miss her sweet, beautiful smile...
Pat and Lori Dewar
March 3, 2021
She is a beautiful soul, and will always have a special place in our hearts. God blessed her richly by surrounding her with such an awesome, loving family.
Joe Rains
March 3, 2021
