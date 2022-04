Evelyn C. Mercer

LONE ROCK - Evelyn C. Mercer, age 80, of Lone Rock, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg, WI.

A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.