O'Connor, Evelyn Frances

SAUK CITY/BLACK EARTH - Evelyn Frances O'Connor, age 98, of Sauk City, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Maplewood Health Care Center, Sauk City. She was born on Oct. 18, 1922, in Black Earth, Wis., the daughter of George and Viola (Parrell) Olsen.

Evelyn graduated from Black Earth High School. Evelyn was a beautician for many years before going into sales and did demonstrations for Clairol and Revlon cosmetics. She lived in Texas for a lot of her life and loved it there. Evelyn loved to travel, visit with friends, go for walks and go out to eat. She paid close attention to politics and current events.

Evelyn is survived by her four nephews, Ralph J. Hoessel, Bart Furman, Zane (Linda) Furman and Todd (Rena) Furman; two nieces, Charleen Olsen-Wallin and Patricia Olsen; two great-nephews, Hayes (Perla) Hoessel and Blake Furman; two great-nieces, Candice (Kevin) Ziebel and Jana Furman; two great-great-nieces, Annika Hoessel and Sienna Hoessel; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Viola Olsen; two sisters, Bernetta (Clyde) O'Leary and Bowana (Vale) Beard; two brothers, George (Doris) Olsen and Charles Olsen; nephew, Dennis Hoessel; and former husbands, Eugene Kalscheur and Ltc. (Retired) Thomas O'Connor.

A graveside service will be held at OAK HILL CEMETERY, Turkey Road, Black Earth, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, with Pastor Barry Hoerz presiding. Friends and family that wish to view the graveside service via LIVESTREAM may visit Evelyn's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com. and click on the Live Webcast link.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City for their passionate and excellent care of Evelyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Evelyn. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

