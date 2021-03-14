Peterson, Evelyn A. "Evie"

MONONA - Evelyn A. "Evie" Peterson, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born on Aug. 20, 1926, in Greenwood Township, Vernon County, the daughter of Frank D. and Frances (Briskey) Levy.

Evelyn graduated from Hillsboro High School and attended Madison Business College. She married Curtis E. Peterson on Aug. 10, 1963, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2001. Evelyn was employed by American Family Mutual Insurance Company (formerly Farmers Mutual) from 1945, retiring in 1987 after 42 years.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Saint Anne's Society, Madison Catholic Women's Club, Ladies Auxiliary of Madison Elks 410, Ladies Auxiliary of 69th Infantry Division Association, and life member of VFW 8483 Ladies Auxiliary.

Evelyn is survived by her sister, Ramona Lingevitch; and nieces and nephews, David (Sharon) Rosol, Jane (Kenneth) Deckert, Dan (Kathy) Lingevitch, Joe (Sue) Lingevitch, Mona (Dave) Cattapan, and Nancy (Bill NG) Peterson; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elsie McWilliams and Julia Rosol; niece, Connie (Harlan) Sanderson; brothers-in-law, Joseph Lingevitch, William McWilliams, Lloyd Rosol, Erland Peterson, and Roy (Margaret) Peterson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Peterson; and parents-in-law, Inger and Edwin Peterson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 12 noon, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be gifted in Evelyn's name to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church or to charities of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

