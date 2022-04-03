Faith Erma Bauman

October 2, 1922 – March 23, 2022

Faith Erma Bauman (Weber) was born October 2, 1922, to an Ontarian mill worker and his wife – a homemaker, maid, and faithful church volunteer.

A childhood passion for missionary service overseas led Faith to sail to India in 1950, to work in the rural Central and Western plains. In India, she met and married the love of her life, David Bauman, an American, and with him raised two sons, Mark and Philip.

Over 36-years with the United Methodist Church, the couple served in economic development, church administration, Christian education, and outreach, focusing especially on the rural tribal population of the western state of Gujarat. Accompanied by the gratitude of the thousands whose lives they had touched, they retired to orchard country in northern Ohio, where they engaged in gardening and canning, astronomical observation, and church and volunteer work. Upon David's death in 2007, Faith moved to Madison to be near Mark and his wife Janice, joined Bethany United Methodist Church, and was active in women's and mission program groups, enthusiastically supporting peace and justice concerns.

Following a brief illness and in the presence of the loving God to whom she had dedicated her life, and in anticipation of reuniting with the beloved who had preceded her, her dearest friend – her twin sister Hope – and her husband David, Faith Bauman died peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was 99.

Her family – Mark and Janice, with Ben and Anna and Everett, Sarah, and Rachel and Alex and Augustin, and Philip and Christina, with Sam and Nisaka – are grateful to Bethany Church and Greentree Glen friends for their love of Faith.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Rd, Madison. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of Service.

Donations in Faith's memory may be made to Bethany Church; The Beacon; or Porchlight.

