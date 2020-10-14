Hicklin, Fannie Ella Frazier

MADISON – Fannie Ella Frazier Hicklin, Ph.D., 101, of Madison, passed away at home on Oct. 18, 2019, while under Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 21, 1918, in Talladega, Ala., the daughter of Demus and Willie (Pulliam) Frazier.

A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. The link to the service will be posted on the First Congregational Church website (https://www.firstcongmadison.org/) 10 minutes beforehand. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m. The Zoom link will also be available on the First Congregational Church website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1st Congregational Church, UCC, 1609 University Ave., Madison, 53726 or to the Dr. Fannie Frazier Hicklin Theatre Scholarship UW-Whitewater Foundation, 800 West Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

