Fay A. Rolstad

Aug. 12, 1936 - April 2, 2022

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Fay A. Rolstad, at the age of 85, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born in Baraboo, WI on Aug. 12, 1936, the daughter of Byrdell (Roy) Roundy.

Fay was married to Ronald (Mike) Rolstad on March 7, 1959. She was employed at the Sauk Prairie High School for 29 years. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and spending time with family and friends.

Fay is survived by her two children: Rhonda Maier and Scott Rolstad; A brother, David (Connie) Roundy; three grandchildren: Wyatt Maier, Jacob and Lauren Rolstad; and a great-grandson, Bryce.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Shelley Greimel; and granddaughter, Kori Maier.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

