Knickmeier, Faye

LAS VEGAS - Faye Knickmeier, age 76, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

She was born May 28, 1945, in Cloquet, Minn., to Irving and Frieda Tank. She was united in marriage to Edward Knickmeier on Dec. 31, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nev. She grew up in Brainerd, Minn. She enjoyed two main careers in her life: working with adults that were intellectually disabled and as a tax preparer/auditor.

She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family and friends. Family to her was anyone she met, as you quickly become her friend or buddy and she became your Grandma Vegas.

She is survived by husband, Edward of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Gindy (Tom) Powers of Columbus, Wis.; four grandchildren, Marty, Erika, Natalie and Jose; five great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Hailey, Tai, Juluiz and Alvaro; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wayne and Gene; and daughter, Gail.

A service will be held at a later date.