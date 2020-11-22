Markgraf, Florence G. "Flo"

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Florence G. "Flo" Markgraf, age 101, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, in Waunakee, Wis. She was born in Lodi, Wis., on Feb. 7, 1919, the eldest child of Frank and Della (Schueller) Dittberner.

She attended Lodi schools, graduating in 1937. She felt her excellent primary education led her to a great love of reading and libraries. During the depression years, reading was the entertainment – no TV!

She married Kenneth Markgraf in Lodi on Aug. 30, 1938. He passed away in 1994 at age 80. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Throughout their early years, they resided in Madison, Denzer, and Baraboo, settling in the Prairie du Sac area on Lake Wisconsin.

She was especially appreciative of being able to have spent many years in the Prairie du Sac area with many years as a stay-at-home mom, working at Penny's in Baraboo as well as Hall Drug Store and Marie's dress shop in Sauk City. She thoroughly enjoyed her family, reading from poetry to cookbooks, gardening and nature. An advocate of the "Golden Rule," it guided her to many cherished friendships.

She is survived by her youngest son, Terrence; grandson, Drew (Amy) Jackson, Baraboo; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many devoted friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Della Dittberner; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Susan Jackson; son, Randy Markgraf; grandson, Todd Jackson; and siblings, Dorothy Madigan, Elvin and Gordon Dittberner; and many brothers and sister in-laws.

A special thank you to Katie and the staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee for the great care and companionship provided her the last five years and to Agrace Hospice for their great end of care assistance.

Interment will be at Garden Bluff Cemetery in West Point Township, Lodi, Wis. A private burial will be held.

