Florence Wetzel

Feb. 5, 1920 - April 2, 2022

MADISON - Florence Wetzel, age 102, was born in Amherst, WI, February 5, 1920, the daughter of Peter and Freda Gurholt. Peter came to the United States from Telemark, Norway, and her mother, Freda, came with her two sisters from Amotsbruk (Dalarna Provence), Sweden, in the early 1900s. Freda stayed at the Salvation Army home in Chicago, where she met Peter. They married and moved to Amherst, WI. Peter was planning to open a garage and service automobiles but developed Tuberculosis and died at the Pine River sanatorium in Stevens Point, WI. Freda was left to raise their four children in Amherst: twins, Paul and Phillip, Edna and Florence.

Florence graduated from Amherst High School and the University of Wisconsin, School of Nursing, with graduate degrees from the University of Chicago, School of Education, and the University of Minnesota, School of Public Health. She was employed at the Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago, and Children's Hospital, San Francisco, California. She then worked as City Public Nurse in Stevens Point for four years and then had successful career as Nursing Director of the Dane County Health Department, a position which she held for many years until retirement.

She married Harold Wetzel in June 1961, and made Madison their home in the late 1960s, as one of the first homeowners in the University Hill Farms Neighborhood. Florence was a respected and beloved neighbor and friend to all who knew her. Her friendliness, courtesy and commitment to her neighbors were further exemplified in her contributions over the years.

Florence provided scholarships to high school seniors at Midvale Community Lutheran Church in Madison, and Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst, as well as to graduates of the UW School of Nursing. She was also a contributing member of many religious, community, philanthropic and environmental organizations.

She was a member of the Midvale Community Lutheran Church; the Quilting Group-Prayer Chain; Home Bound Communion Volunteers; and Oakwood Service-League Resale Shop. She received the University of Wisconsin School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni award in May 1985 for her contributions in Public Health in upgrading public health education and service in the Dane County Area.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband Harold Wetzel in 1987, and by her parents, twin brothers, and sister. She was also preceded by her step-children: Barbara Wetzel Maisch (December 1987) and Reed Wetzel (January 2011).

She is survived by her step-grandson, Aaron Maisch of Carbondale, CO; step-granddaughter, Heather (Clifford) Jaramillo of Ouray, CO and their two children, Archer and Davina. She is further survived by her niece, Priscilla Gurholt, (husband Robert Montgomery) of Venice, FL.

Her wish is that all of her family members will have the assurance of the Bible's John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." Her prayer for all family members is that they embrace the Christian Religion in serving Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior in their chosen professions and as responsible citizens.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Greenwood Cemetery, Amherst, WI, in the family plot. Pastoral worship teams from Midvale Community Lutheran Church (Madison) and Peace Lutheran Church (Amherst) presiding.

Memorials in Florence's name may be made to those churches; Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI, 53711, or Peace Lutheran Church, 293 S. Main Street, Amherst, WI, 54406.

Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements.