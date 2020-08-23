Scheel, Floyd S. "Doc"

MADISON - Floyd S. "Doc" Scheel, age 97, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was born to Henry and Myrtle (Brees) Scheel, in Orange Township, Minn., on July 30, 1923. The Scheel family moved to a farm in Colby, Wis.

Doc graduated from Colby High School and attended the UW-Madison. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. After completing basic training, Doc was assigned and flew in 27 combat missions as a "bellygunner" in the B24's.

Upon discharge he came to Madison. He worked at The Stoughton Foundry and he retired from Electrolux Corporation after 40 years. He was happily married for 69 years to the love of his life, Josephine M. Scheel nee Dilorenzo. The two of them traveled extensively and spent two romantic weeks every year in Puerto Vallarta dancing and drinking tequila with special friends.

Doc was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with friends and family. Watching his grandsons and great-grandson wrestle created a lifetime love for the sport. He started investing in the stock market in the 1960's and his passion for it stayed with him until the end. He was a very physically active man. He enjoyed running, walking, biking and waving hi to all. He was a huge sports fan. His favorite sports were women's tennis and softball. He never missed a Badgers or Packers game.

Doc was a humble and honorable man. There are not enough words to describe what an exceptional man he was. For those who got to know him well he will be dearly missed.

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Scheel) Nelson; son, Greg Scheel; grandsons, Shawn (Kristi) Doyle and Shane (Kim) Doyle; granddaughter, Reanna Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Aaron Doyle, Hannah (AJ) Minucci, Simon Doyle, Jack Doyle, Dilorenzo Nelson Hoye and Jozana Nelson Hoye. His family was his top priority.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Josephine; his parents; his siblings, Ken (Colleen) Scheel, Robert Scheel, Phylis Coaty and Billy Scheel; son, Rodney Scheel; and his grandson, Tyler V. Nelson.

A private family service will be held due to the state of the world today. In lieu of flowers, please send all contributions to The Rodney Scheel House, 2815 Hauk Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Doc's final resting place will be at Roselawn Memorial Park with his wife, Josephine, and next to his son, Rodney. Online condolences can be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420