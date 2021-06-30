Gamer, Frances Adeline

LODI - Frances Adeline Gamer, age 107, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

She was born on March 6, 1914, in Pheasant Branch, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Anna (Schuett) Muetz.

Frances married Roy Gamer on June 1, 1935, at German Lutheran Church in Middleton, Wis.

She worked as a weiner skinner for Oscar Mayer, retiring after 34 years. Frances was a member of Bashford United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, dancing, playing cards, and traveling.

Frances is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Jean Minter; three sons, Larry (Sharon) Gamer, Robert (Forrelyn) Gamer and Ronald (Patricia) Gamer; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Gamer; daughter, Beverly Manning; son, Richard A. Gamer Sr.; two brothers, Elmer Muetz and Ervin Muetz; sister, Myrtle Thorsten; and her great-grandson, Jacob Becker.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bashford United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

