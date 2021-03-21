Peters, Frances Jane

MCFARLAND - Frances Jane Peters (née Monaghan) was born on June 18, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., the fifth of eight children born to Scottish/Irish immigrants, Mary (Gaittens) and John Monaghan. Also born that day was the love of her life, Ray Peters; they married in 1951. Young Frances attended St. Hugh Catholic School in Lyons, and later worked various jobs, including telephone operator and beautician, styling friends from her home. The family moved to Lilly Lake, Wis., in 1964, where Fran was a school bus driver who treated the students to a year-end roller rink excursion. She enjoyed entertaining, hosting friends and family for ice skating, boating, and water skiing. In 1971, Fran and Ray became entrepreneurs when they opened Carpetland, now Carpets Plus of Wisconsin, on East Washington Avenue in Madison, still a family business today.

Frances was eloquent and vivacious, with a passion for creating, which she applied to revitalizing several homes with Ray. She always had a tray of cookies ready for visitors and delighted in keeping up with the lives of loved ones. As a McFarlander, she cheered on three generations of Spartans. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a true appreciation for life's blessings, and a fiery Irish personality that left a lasting impression on those who knew her. On Feb. 6, Frances was reunited with her beloved Ray, who passed away in 2019. Fran was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John (Jeananne), Cornelius (Charlotte), Edward (Lois), James, and Joseph Monaghan; and sister, Mary Duley.

She is survived by sister, Nora (Arthur) Heidecke of Stoughton; sisters-in-law, Marianne Monaghan of Charlotte, N.C., and Ruth Monaghan of Viroqua, Wis.; son, Michael (Regan) Peters of Verona; daughter, Coleen (Tony) Kirch of McFarland; many nieces and nephews; four adoring grandchildren, Jaclyn (Joshua) Fallin, Heather (Jason) Grade, Kate (Sean) Lavin, and Michael (Tasha) Kirch; as well as eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of Frances' life is planned for this spring.