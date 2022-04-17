Frances Elizabeth Yelk

April 26, 1931 - April 14, 2022

Columbus- Frances Elizabeth Yelk, age 90, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Home Again Assisted Living. She was born on April 26, 1931, in Mt. Horeb, Perry Township, WI to parents Peter and Bernadine (Brings) Haag.

Frances married Marvin on August 21, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bristol. She was known to be a very crafty woman.

Frances is survived by her 10 children; 29 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents; brother, Cletus Haag; and one grandson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Generations Hospice for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Generations Hospice or to St. Olaf Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Olaf Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

