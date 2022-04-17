Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Elizabeth Yelk
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Frances Elizabeth Yelk

April 26, 1931 - April 14, 2022

Columbus- Frances Elizabeth Yelk, age 90, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Home Again Assisted Living. She was born on April 26, 1931, in Mt. Horeb, Perry Township, WI to parents Peter and Bernadine (Brings) Haag.

Frances married Marvin on August 21, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bristol. She was known to be a very crafty woman.

Frances is survived by her 10 children; 29 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents; brother, Cletus Haag; and one grandson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Generations Hospice for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Generations Hospice or to St. Olaf Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Olaf Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.