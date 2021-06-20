Hetzel, Francis J. "Francie"

PLAIN - Francis J. "Francie" Hetzel, age 82, of Plain, Wis., passed away into eternal life on June 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on Nov. 27, 1938, to Alois and Clara (Hartl) Hetzel. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. Survivors include his many siblings, starting with J. (Sonnie) Hetzel, Betty (Merlyn) Brockman, Sister Marlene Hetzel, Caroline (the late Jerome) Ballweg, Robert (Dottie) Hetzel, Patricia (Wally) Miller, Bernie (Jim) Grota, David Hetzel, and Thomas Hetzel; and many friends and neighbors in the Plain area. Also included as a survivor was his companion, Marshall, the neighbor's beloved dog. The dog's owners, Judy and Alex, were not only truly wonderful neighbors but caretakers in many ways to Francie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Clara Hetzel; and brothers, Valentine, Theodore, and James.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:30 a.m. at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Plain, Wis., with burial immediately following in St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be made in Francie's name to St. Luke's Catholic Church or St. Luke's School, 1290 Nachreiner Ave., Plain, WI 53577.

