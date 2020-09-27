O'Connor, Francis "Frank"

BELLEVILLE/PRIMROSE - Francis "Frank" O'Connor passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday Sept. 25, 2020. Frank was born on the O'Connor Family Farm in the Town of Primrose, Wis. on May 15, 1932. The farm quickly became his lifelong passion. He attended Mount Horeb High School, where he excelled in all sports, and was better known as "Pinky". Frank played many years on the Marty's Bar fast-pitch team in Mt. Vernon. After retiring from the team, he spent many weekends watching fast-pitch tournaments. Frank served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. After returning home he married Lucille Bowar on Feb. 13, 1958 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains. They resided on the O'Connor Family farm where they raised eight children, and years of crops and livestock. Frank thoroughly enjoyed any day he was able to spend on the farm, whether it was working on his own, helping neighbors, or later helping his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports, especially when it involved his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his smart humor, the wave in his hair, enjoyment of car rides, and the amount of love he had for his family.

Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years Lucille, his family: Ellen and Brad Stiner, Jacob and Megan and Emerson, Rachel and Ruud, and Adam; Patrice and Mark Wahl, Jackie Smith and Nils Gibson, Ryan and Sarah Smith, Becca and Tyler Blakley; Susan and Mark Mussehl, Cody and Carter, Ben and Ann, Kaygan, Kenna; Steve and Sherry O'Connor, Kristin, Tony; Jim and Theresa O'Connor, Matthew and Megan, Tyler; Tom and Cheri O'Connor, Alex, McKenzie; Marie and John Murphy, Nick, Kaitlin and Justin Langfoss; Ann DeNure and Scott Babler, Emily, Reese. He is further survived by his brothers William (Gwen) O'Connor, Edward (Kathy) O'Connor, sister-in-law Ruth O'Connor, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons Eric and William O'Connor (Steve and Sherry) and great-granddaughter Kinley Mussehl (Cody), parents Will and Mathilda (Goebel) O'Connor, in-laws Jacob and Eva (Dahmen) Bowar, siblings Dorothy (Jim) Clark, Don (Betty) O'Connor, Ruth (Ted) Maddock, Gene (Patricia) O'Connor, Julia (Ralph) Adler, infant brother Robert, brothers-in-law Arthur Bowar and Butch (Bee) Bowar, and sisters-in-law Olga (Albert) Kuehn and Elizabeth O'Connor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

A visitation will precede the mass from 10 a.m. until time of services at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

Burial with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the St. William Cemetery, Schaller Rd., rural Paoli.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Frank's memory.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and SSM Home Health for helping us fulfill Frank's final wishes to be at home.

Goodbye to The Most Handsome Man in Primrose

