Semrad, Francis Robert "Fran"

PARDEEVILLE/MADISON - Francis Robert Semrad, age 87, of Pardeeville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Sept. 22, 1934, in Highland, the son of Oliver and Mildred (Dolan) Semrad.

Fran graduated from Madison East High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Patricia Stoker, in Madison, on Sept. 8, 1956. Fran worked as a salesman of fine menswear for over 30 years. He was a very handy man and enjoyed maintaining his home and yard and fixing things in his shop.

Fran is survived by his two sons, David (Kris Bathke) Semrad and Ron Semrad; daughter, Julie (Scott) Chrisler; nine grandchildren, Abby (Ryan) Richardson, Jon (Amanda) Semrad, Lindsay (Mark) Murphy, Alex Chrisler, Theran Semrad, Celia Semrad, Drake Semrad, Cade Semrad and Cam Semrad; four great-grandchildren, Preston Richardson, Violet Semrad, Will Murphy and Rory Murphy; sisters, Donna Schoenebeck and Linda Magnuson; and brother-in-law, Don Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald Semrad and Diane (Don) Anderson; and his wife, Patricia Semrad.

Private services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

