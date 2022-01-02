Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francis "Fran" Semrad
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Semrad, Francis Robert "Fran"

PARDEEVILLE/MADISON - Francis Robert Semrad, age 87, of Pardeeville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Sept. 22, 1934, in Highland, the son of Oliver and Mildred (Dolan) Semrad.

Fran graduated from Madison East High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Patricia Stoker, in Madison, on Sept. 8, 1956. Fran worked as a salesman of fine menswear for over 30 years. He was a very handy man and enjoyed maintaining his home and yard and fixing things in his shop.

Fran is survived by his two sons, David (Kris Bathke) Semrad and Ron Semrad; daughter, Julie (Scott) Chrisler; nine grandchildren, Abby (Ryan) Richardson, Jon (Amanda) Semrad, Lindsay (Mark) Murphy, Alex Chrisler, Theran Semrad, Celia Semrad, Drake Semrad, Cade Semrad and Cam Semrad; four great-grandchildren, Preston Richardson, Violet Semrad, Will Murphy and Rory Murphy; sisters, Donna Schoenebeck and Linda Magnuson; and brother-in-law, Don Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald Semrad and Diane (Don) Anderson; and his wife, Patricia Semrad.

Private services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Roselawn Memorial Park
401 Femrite Drive, Monona
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.