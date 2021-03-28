Menu
Francis VandeWall
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

VandeWall, Francis Scott

MADISON - Francis Scott VandeWall, age 79, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, after his battle with cancer. Scott was born in Port Washington, Wis., on Aug. 1, 1941. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wordes and Gladys; and his sister, Sandy. He is survived by his children, Tia and Sean; his grandson, Tyler; and former spouse, Pat.

Scott served in the U.S. Air Force and the National Guard for over 30 years and was honorably discharged with the rank of master sergeant. Scott had a gift for sharing stories and doing things to computers that could confound any IT expert. He enjoyed his insanely upgraded Ford Mustang, and having the best and largest TV in the neighborhood.

There will be no formal service at this time. Scott will be interned at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please think about reaching out to the Veterans Administration whose help has been immeasurable in his and his family's lives. A special thank you to his friends, Doug and Dave, whose support and friendship helped Scott in ways words simply cannot express. We would also like to thank Madison Meals on Wheels and Agrace Hospice for all their help in caring for Scott.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
Scott I still miss you and wish I could have 1 more hug. Love, Dawn
Dawn
Friend
March 22, 2022
Well Scott you did beat the odds,and I will miss trimming your trees,and listening to your stories,may you rest in peace.
Jon L Sorenson
March 30, 2021
Scott I miss you & I'm glad I got a hug the last time saw you. Love, Dawn
Dawn
March 28, 2021
