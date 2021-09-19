Menu
Francoise "Fran" Brophy
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Brophy, Francoise Charlotte "Fran"

SUN PRAIRIE - Francoise Charlotte "Fran" Brophy, 86, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021. She was born April 13, 1935, in Longwy-bas, France, to Marcel and Gabrielle Rencon. As a child she was forced to flee her home with her family when France was invaded during World War II. Francoise vividly remembered being aboard a train when it was bombed, and then having to walk many miles afterward to find shelter.

Francoise met her late husband, Duane "Mack" Brophy, at the American Army Base in Toul, France, where Duane was stationed, and Francoise was employed. They married on Aug. 19, 1957. On June 28, 1959, they, along with daughter Margaret, arrived by ship in New York en route to Duane's hometown of Milwaukee; thus began Francoise's life in southern Wisconsin. Francoise was primarily a homemaker, though she held several part-time jobs and volunteered. She enjoyed activities at the Colonial Club senior center. She loved sharing her French heritage and meeting others who spoke French.

Francoise is survived by her children, Margaret Brophy, John (Mary Oliverio) Brophy, and Anne (Diane Steele) Brophy; grandson, Devon Durand; sister, Christiane (Christian) Paternot; and many other family members. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held in 2022.

The Brophy family would like to thank the staff at Hyland Crossing, as well as Brighton Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Francoise's name may be made to the Sun Prairie Colonial Club or an Alzheimer's research organization. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fran was an enormous help when our daughter was part of an exchange program with students in France. Our French family was here with us for 3 weeks & our daughter spent 3 weeks in France.We also travelled to their home in France. Fran translated many letters for us & we became good friends. My thoughts & prayers go out to her family. god Bless!
Mary Lou Callin
September 21, 2021
Dear Family of Fran....what a beautiful spirit your mom had. She shared the reflections of her life with me several times while visiting the Colonial Club. I will truly miss her. God Bless.
Jan Thompson
Friend
September 20, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 19, 2021
