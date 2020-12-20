Ganshert, Frances R.

STOUGHTON - Frances R. Ganshert, age 95, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Fran was born June 22, 1925, the eldest child of Eleanor and Frank Muetz. She met Francis Ganshert in 1947 and married him six months later on Oct. 4, 2020, in Madison, Wis. They bought their only home in Stoughton that same year, and she resided there until health issues sent her to assisted living. It is there that she passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020.

Fran loved her family deeply and spent her life caring for all of them. Over her early years of marriage, it was not unusual to find any number of her siblings and their families residing with them. There was no such thing as in-laws, as once you married into the family you, and also your family, were treated as her own.

She loved the holidays and hosted them all with her fabulous cooking and baking. She was known to have an array of cookies in her cookie jars. She loved to quilt, and gifted family and friends with her all-handsewn quilts. In her time at Azura, she enjoyed reading and read over 365 books until her eyesight failed, and then she listened to 1,228 audio books.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Fran; daughter, Susie; son, Larry; her parents, Eleanor and Frank Muetz; and siblings, Jimmy, Joyce, Frankie, Jackie, Dean, Donald and Duke. She is survived by her son Larry's wife, Sue; her daughter, Mary (Steve) Thayer; son, Jim (Lori) Ganshert; grandchildren, Erin (Joe), Chad (Katie), Amy (Jason) and Eric; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her sister, Jonnie; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, a private funeral will be held for her immediate family on Dec. 26, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to the Azura staff and to all of her doctors at SSM Health for their loving care over the years.

Please share your memories of Fran at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244