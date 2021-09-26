Graziano, Frank M.

OREGON - Frank M. Graziano passed away peacefully, at home, on Sept. 22, 2021, after a long battle with cancer, at age 79. He always fondly remembered his childhood in Bangor, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Grace (Farace) Graziano.

Frank is survived by his wife, and best friend, Mary; children, Teresa (Steve), Frank Jr. (Xiaowen), and Alicia (Jim); five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; sister, Maria; and many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Frank received his B.S. from St. Joseph's, his master's from Villanova, and his MD/Ph.D. from the University of Virginia. He spent 35 years in practice at the University of Wisconsin, focused on treatment and research of HIV/AIDS and immunology. His passion for HIV/AIDS education took him to many parts of the world, with Uganda, Africa, being the most important to him. Frank spent his retirement years continuing his HIV/AIDS work in Africa, teaching medical topics at Clarke University, and traveling internationally with Mary. In his free time he focused on family, traveling, and attending activities and sporting events of children and then grandchildren. He enjoyed all sporting event; especially swim meets. Frank and Mary enjoyed exploring international cuisine with fellow faculty of the University. He was an avid runner and participated in numerous marathons and races around the Midwest.

A small, private memorial will held at a later date at the family home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating, or participating, in AIDS Walk Wisconsin at https://www.aidswalk.net/wisconsin.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434