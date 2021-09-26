Menu
Frank Graziano
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Graziano, Frank M.

OREGON - Frank M. Graziano passed away peacefully, at home, on Sept. 22, 2021, after a long battle with cancer, at age 79. He always fondly remembered his childhood in Bangor, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Grace (Farace) Graziano.

Frank is survived by his wife, and best friend, Mary; children, Teresa (Steve), Frank Jr. (Xiaowen), and Alicia (Jim); five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; sister, Maria; and many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Frank received his B.S. from St. Joseph's, his master's from Villanova, and his MD/Ph.D. from the University of Virginia. He spent 35 years in practice at the University of Wisconsin, focused on treatment and research of HIV/AIDS and immunology. His passion for HIV/AIDS education took him to many parts of the world, with Uganda, Africa, being the most important to him. Frank spent his retirement years continuing his HIV/AIDS work in Africa, teaching medical topics at Clarke University, and traveling internationally with Mary. In his free time he focused on family, traveling, and attending activities and sporting events of children and then grandchildren. He enjoyed all sporting event; especially swim meets. Frank and Mary enjoyed exploring international cuisine with fellow faculty of the University. He was an avid runner and participated in numerous marathons and races around the Midwest.

A small, private memorial will held at a later date at the family home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating, or participating, in AIDS Walk Wisconsin at https://www.aidswalk.net/wisconsin.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
Our medical community has lost a valuable and important member with the death of Frank Graziano, MD. He provided expert medical consultation that was compassionate to the patient's needs. It was always a pleasure to join Frank and Mary at a University League International Foods dinner and to learn of Frank's travel and activities. He will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy goes to Mary and the family. Steve & Kay Babcock.
Steven Babcock, MD and Kay Babcock
Friend
September 29, 2021
Prof Graziano will be greatly missed. His contribution to HIV/AIDS education in Africa was invaluable. My deepest condolences to the family. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Dr Victor Musiime
September 29, 2021
Dr. G was one of the best teachers I´ve ever had. He was always pushing me to be better every class. Such a great presence to have in the Clarke DPT Program. He will be deeply missed by all.
Sophie Benson
School
September 29, 2021
I worked with Dr. Graziano in the Forensics Unit at UW Hospital in the early 80s. There were so many sick young men. There was a young man named Roger, who was diagnosed with HIV and then AIDS while incarcerated. He had so many miserable complications. One of the last things Roger said to me was: "Dr. Graziano was always there for me through this whole thing. He'd ask me about my family and treated me with respect. He was always there." Those words have stayed with me. I haven't ever heard a patient thanking their doctor while on their death bed. He was such a kind man.
Mugs Klepfer
September 29, 2021
Mary & Family-just learned of Frank´s passing. Our deepest sympathies as you mourn the loss of a dear husband, father and granddad. May God´s peace and comfort surround you in these days. Leigh & Steve Barczi
Leigh Barczi
Friend
September 29, 2021
I taught with Frank at Clarke and it was highlight of my day! I truly loved him he was an amazing person and mentor to me. My heart reaches out to the family, he will be missed greatly
Mimi Vaassen
September 27, 2021
We remember Frank and Mary and Alicia from the Madison West YMCA swim program. That has been maybe 35 years ago! Our children are Elizabeth (48), Margaret (45) and Daniel (42). How impressive that this good man devoted so much of his life to research on AIDS. May his memories be a blessing!
Ed/Mary Lou Reisch
September 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 26, 2021
