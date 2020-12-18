Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Mumm
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Mumm, Frank Joseph

RICHLAND CENTER - Frank Joseph Mumm, 66, died unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis., after a relentless battle with cancer.

He was born June 8, 1954, in Cassville, Wis., the son of William and Mercedes (Edge) Mumm.

In Frank's early years after graduating from Iowa Grant High School, he enjoyed working on the family farm. Frank decided to change careers and spent the rest of his working life driving semis coast to coast.

Frank was an avid card player and would never turn down a game of euchre at family gatherings. Sundays would be spent watching NASCAR races with his best friend "Prince," his prized chocolate lab. Frank also enjoyed weekend road trips on his Harley with friends.

Frank was definitely a man of few words; he often enjoyed a strong cup of coffee while sitting on his deck admiring all the wildlife running through the fields. He would always check in with a phone call to see how everyone was doing, but never make the mistake of calling him back during Wheel of Fortune.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Mumm and Jim Mumm. Surviving are his three daughters, Stacy Mumm (Kyle Richards) of Highland, Wis., Dawn (David) Regan of Peosta, Iowa, and Amy (Anthony) Amegashie of Sun Prairie, Wis.; his son, Travis Mumm of Stitzer, Wis.; and siblings, Janet Needham, Beverly Mumm, Russell Mumm, Mary (David) McDermid, Brenda (David) Shemak, Dale Mumm, and Rosa Mumm. Frank was the proud grandfather of 12: Whitney Klass, Hunter Klaas, Hailey Klaas, Trevor Klaas, Hannah Iverson, Ashley (Tyler) Marty, Brock Wilson, Max Regan, Aubree Regan, Azarae Hanger, Roman Amegashie and Olivia Mumm. Frank was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Kamdyn Goebel, Blakely Goebel and Kaynen Marty.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at ST. THOMAS PARISH, 104 E Park St., Montfort, WI. Services are to follow visitation.

A special thank you to the Agrace Hospice nurses and staff for their excellent care and comfort of our father in his final days.

Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
ST. THOMAS PARISH
104 E Park St., Montfort, WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of Franks passing. I always loved trucking with my dad Dave Gloede and meeting Frank for breakfast or lunch. He always had a story to tell during the meal.
Jeanine (Gloede) Hafermann
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results