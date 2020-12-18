Mumm, Frank Joseph

RICHLAND CENTER - Frank Joseph Mumm, 66, died unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis., after a relentless battle with cancer.

He was born June 8, 1954, in Cassville, Wis., the son of William and Mercedes (Edge) Mumm.

In Frank's early years after graduating from Iowa Grant High School, he enjoyed working on the family farm. Frank decided to change careers and spent the rest of his working life driving semis coast to coast.

Frank was an avid card player and would never turn down a game of euchre at family gatherings. Sundays would be spent watching NASCAR races with his best friend "Prince," his prized chocolate lab. Frank also enjoyed weekend road trips on his Harley with friends.

Frank was definitely a man of few words; he often enjoyed a strong cup of coffee while sitting on his deck admiring all the wildlife running through the fields. He would always check in with a phone call to see how everyone was doing, but never make the mistake of calling him back during Wheel of Fortune.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Mumm and Jim Mumm. Surviving are his three daughters, Stacy Mumm (Kyle Richards) of Highland, Wis., Dawn (David) Regan of Peosta, Iowa, and Amy (Anthony) Amegashie of Sun Prairie, Wis.; his son, Travis Mumm of Stitzer, Wis.; and siblings, Janet Needham, Beverly Mumm, Russell Mumm, Mary (David) McDermid, Brenda (David) Shemak, Dale Mumm, and Rosa Mumm. Frank was the proud grandfather of 12: Whitney Klass, Hunter Klaas, Hailey Klaas, Trevor Klaas, Hannah Iverson, Ashley (Tyler) Marty, Brock Wilson, Max Regan, Aubree Regan, Azarae Hanger, Roman Amegashie and Olivia Mumm. Frank was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Kamdyn Goebel, Blakely Goebel and Kaynen Marty.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at ST. THOMAS PARISH, 104 E Park St., Montfort, WI. Services are to follow visitation.

A special thank you to the Agrace Hospice nurses and staff for their excellent care and comfort of our father in his final days.

