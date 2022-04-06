Frank Jude Worzala

May 1, 1960 - April 2, 2022

MADISON - Frank Jude Worzala, 61, passed away on April 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1960 in Bethel Park, PA, the son of Frank Worzala and Diane Mary (Chase) Worzala.

We are so very grateful for the almost eighteen extra years we had with him, thanks to the incredible gift of life from his heart donor, their family and the UW transplant team. They gifted him time to see his two daughters grow up and blossom into fantastic women!!

Frank was a hard-working, dedicated and patient man who always put his family first. He lived most of his life in Madison where he attended Our Lady Queen of Peace School as well as Edgewood and Madison West High Schools. He was an avid skier in his younger days and spent many Saturdays at Devils Head with family and friends. He also lived in Colorado for two seasons as a self-proclaimed ski bum. As a life-long football fan, his fall weekends were dedicated to the Badger and Packers games.

He met the love of his life in California, Deborah Dawn Murray, and they were married on February 14, 1986. They shared a love of music and together they were members of the St. Bernard Catholic Church adult choir for several years.

Frank is survived by his daughters: Heather and Monica (partner Joey Aguilar and his children Aila, Matreya and Anthony); and stepson Christopher Hall (Cheryl); he is survived by his eight siblings: Marcy (Loretta Himmelsbach), Mary, Robin Cantor (Evan), Faith Sell (Jeremy), Elaine (David Wyman), Katherine Berg (Dale), David (Julie) and Chantal (Keats Kirsch). He has a large extended family that will greatly miss him. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Dawn Worzala; his parents, Frank and Diane Worzala and a great-niece, Madison.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 9, 2022 at Cress Funeral Service, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Frank will be truly missed. Rest in peace and enjoy that disco in the sky with Dawn.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Donate Life Wisconsin and consider becoming an organ donor in Frank's memory.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral Service

3610 Speedway Rd.

Madison, WI 53705