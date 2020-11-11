Bachim, Franklin "Frank"

OREGON - Franklin "Frank" Bachim, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Feb. 25, 1926, in Boscobel, Wis., the son of Franklin and Christine (Stein) Bachim.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Battle of the Bulge and earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service. Franklin married Frieda (Holmes) Bachim on March 16, 1946. He was a hard worker over the years, and at one point in time held three jobs to support his family. He retired from the VA Hospital as a maintenance supervisor.

Frank will be remembered fondly for his kindness, wonderful sense of humor and being a survivor throughout his life. Frank and Frieda enjoyed traveling around the country with their camper and spending time with their family. Frank especially enjoyed telling war stories and collecting miniature model cars. He loved tools and cars. Franklin was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, VFW Post No. 10272 and Disabled American Veterans.

Franklin is survived by his wife of 74 years, Frieda; three sons, Dale (Marilyn) Bachim, Dennis (Dianne) Bachim, Allen (Merry) Bachim; two daughters, Barbara (William) Ace and Lori Arndt; son-in-law, Ed (Marlene) Webb; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carol Webb; granddaughter, Nikki Arndt-Jones; brother, Harold (Arlie) Bachim; daughter-in-law, Sherry Bachim; and son-in-law, John Gerald Arndt.

A private family service will be held with burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery.

