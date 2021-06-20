Zuerner, Franklin C.

MADISON – Franklin C. Zuerner, age 50, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 17, 2021, ultimately ending his long battle with mental health challenges and alcoholism. We take comfort in knowing that he is at peace and finally free from all his struggles.

A casual celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27 at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tellurian to help assist those in need of treatment for drug and alcohol addiction or mental illness. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

