Franklin Zuerner
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Zuerner, Franklin C.

MADISON – Franklin C. Zuerner, age 50, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 17, 2021, ultimately ending his long battle with mental health challenges and alcoholism. We take comfort in knowing that he is at peace and finally free from all his struggles.

A casual celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27 at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tellurian to help assist those in need of treatment for drug and alcohol addiction or mental illness. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 23, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 20, 2021
