Kaminski, Fred

WISCONSIN DELLS - Fred Kaminski, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lake Delton, Wis., on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and again on Monday at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Fred is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Michael (Ann), Joseph (best friends, Bertie Bingham and Glenda Tavenner), Timothy (Geralynn) and Matthew Kaminski; stepsons, Paul (Lovie) Hess and John (Bridget) Hess; stepdaughters, Ann Marie (Doug) Twietmeyer and Lisa Lyn Guzman; brother, David (Kim) Kaminski; sisters, Mary Ellen Anderson and Joann (David) Hirst; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepdaughter, Mary Jo Hess.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Cecilia's Religious Education Fund would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

