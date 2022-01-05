Andree, Freddie Kenneth

BELLEVILLE/VERONA - Freddie Kenneth Andree, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 4, 1951, to Donald and Vera (Paul) Andree in Ada, Minn. Freddie married Cheryl Fassbender on Nov. 10, 1979, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Cheryl; four sons, Jason (Angela) Erickson, Nathan (Jennifer) Andree, Chris (Partner Chalonne) Andree, and Craig (Andrea) Andree; eight grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Gavin, Beau, Amanda, Samantha, Mara, and Dean; one great-grandchild, McKenna; sister, Bonnie (Bob) Brugger; brother, Frankie Andree; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Shirley Fleuter.

A private service will be held, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family would like to especially thank the staff and physicians on 9 Tower at Unity Point Meriter Hospital in Madison and at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, a memorial named the "Freddie K Andree Youth Wrestling Memorial" has been established.

