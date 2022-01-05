Menu
Freddie Andree
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Verona Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel
220 South Enterprise Drive
Verona, WI

Andree, Freddie Kenneth

BELLEVILLE/VERONA - Freddie Kenneth Andree, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 4, 1951, to Donald and Vera (Paul) Andree in Ada, Minn. Freddie married Cheryl Fassbender on Nov. 10, 1979, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Cheryl; four sons, Jason (Angela) Erickson, Nathan (Jennifer) Andree, Chris (Partner Chalonne) Andree, and Craig (Andrea) Andree; eight grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Gavin, Beau, Amanda, Samantha, Mara, and Dean; one great-grandchild, McKenna; sister, Bonnie (Bob) Brugger; brother, Frankie Andree; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Shirley Fleuter.

A private service will be held, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family would like to especially thank the staff and physicians on 9 Tower at Unity Point Meriter Hospital in Madison and at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, a memorial named the "Freddie K Andree Youth Wrestling Memorial" has been established.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cheryl and family.. I am so sad to read this. Thinking of you all and sending our sympathy. Cheryl , you are missed at West towne and hope you're doing ok.
Cindy Meister
Work
January 6, 2022
