Frederick "Fritz" Buetow
FUNERAL HOME
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI

Buetow, Frederick J. "Fritz"

MONROE - Frederick J. "Fritz" Buetow, of Monroe, Wis., peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 75.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME, with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba as celebrant. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr, Monroe, WI
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
livestreaming
https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1184410, WI
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr, Monroe, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
