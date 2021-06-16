Clark, Frederick R. "Fritz"

OREGON – Frederick R. Clark, age 71, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, under the care of Agrace HospiceCare.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Fred Jr. (Becki), Steve (Lori) and Brad (Deb); daughter, Michelle (Eliot) Bergeland; grandchildren, Bailey Clark, Tanner Clark, Carter Sweet, Ava, Grace and Claire Bergeland, and Peyton Clark; siblings, Jim (Carol), John (Jackie), Dick, Bob (Carol), Tom (Pam), and Mary Kay; brother-in-law, Ralph Berkan; and sister-in-law, Sherri Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Clark and Dan Clark; sister, Patricia Berkan; and sister-in-law, Irene Clark. Fred is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Sunday, June 20, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

