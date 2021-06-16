Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick Clark
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oregon High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St
Oregon, WI

Clark, Frederick R. "Fritz"

OREGON – Frederick R. Clark, age 71, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, under the care of Agrace HospiceCare.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Fred Jr. (Becki), Steve (Lori) and Brad (Deb); daughter, Michelle (Eliot) Bergeland; grandchildren, Bailey Clark, Tanner Clark, Carter Sweet, Ava, Grace and Claire Bergeland, and Peyton Clark; siblings, Jim (Carol), John (Jackie), Dick, Bob (Carol), Tom (Pam), and Mary Kay; brother-in-law, Ralph Berkan; and sister-in-law, Sherri Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Clark and Dan Clark; sister, Patricia Berkan; and sister-in-law, Irene Clark. Fred is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Sunday, June 20, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE
1150 Park St., Oregon, WI
Jun
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE
1150 Park St., Oregon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Mary, we were so sorry to hear of Fred´s death, please accept our condolences. He was such a kind man!! Also a very generous one. He will be missed! We are in Colorado right now and would like to contribute to your wishes from him. We will be back the end of June. Take care, Penny and Steve
Steve and Penny Roor
June 16, 2021
Dear Mary and Family, I am so sorry to read of Fred's passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Diane Indermuehle Foreyt
School
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results