Dreher, Frederick Carl, Jr.

VERONA / MADISON - Frederick Carl Dreher Jr., age 98, of Verona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on July 11, 1922, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the son of Frederick "Sonny" Carl and Laura Ann (Frasl) Dreher.

Fred, also known as "Buck" to friends and family in Chippewa Falls, graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1940 as the salutatorian. After serving in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison under the G.I. Bill and graduated with honors in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering as a member of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society and Chi Epsilon civil engineering honor society.

Fred was a World War II Veteran, proudly serving from 1942 to 1946 in the 103rd Infantry, 11th Armored and 335th Infantry Divisions of the U.S. Army. He participated in the European Theater including campaigns in Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria.

Fred began working as a Hydrologist at the U.S. Geological Survey in 1948, where he met the love of his life, Geraldine "Gerry" McDermott, whom he married on Oct. 9, 1954. Together, they raised three children and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Fred enjoyed a rewarding career and retired after over 32 years of service with the Surface Water Section, Wisconsin District of the Geological Survey.

Fred was an avid bridge player and he played twice a week well into his 97th year, until Covid-19 restrictions made it impossible to continue. Fred was a member of the Elks Club and he also enjoyed golfing, fishing, working on crossword puzzles, and watching Badger and Packer football games. He and Gerry became snowbirds and spent winters in Florida and Arizona, and they also enjoyed sight-seeing in central Europe and many trips covering most of the U.S. Fred felt honored to join other veterans by participating in the Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2012 and especially enjoyed visiting the WWII Memorial. Most importantly, Fred loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and most recently his two new great-grandsons. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and was known to all as an exceptionally kind and gentle man. He will be dearly missed

Fred is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Dave) Blackburn; son, Bill (Shari) Dreher; grandchildren, Derek (Martina) Dreher, Brianna (TJ) Cole, Alyssa Dreher, and Clay Blackburn; and great-grandchildren, Kane Dreher and Wesley Cole. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine; son, Frederick C. "Rick" Dreher III; and sister, Barbara Roehrick

A Mass of Christian Burial followed by military funeral honors will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

