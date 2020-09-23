Lawinger, Frederick Thomas

MADISON/MINERAL POINT – Frederick Thomas Lawinger, age 60, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Sept. 20, 2020.

Fred was born in Dodgeville at St. Joseph's hospital on Sept. 17, 1960, the Son of Edward J. and Lillian (Kuhn) Lawinger.

Fred attended St. Mary's Catholic grade school and graduated from Mineral Point High School, class of 1978.

After High School, Fred attended Fennimore Technical College, receiving a degree in Welding. He was employed at Linden Cheese Factory, Dairy Equipment, Praxair, and for the past 16 years he worked for Badger Welding Supplies Inc., where he most recently held the position of Sales Representative.

On Oct. 14, 1995, he married Peggy M. Duckwitz in Las Vegas, Nev. Fred was looking forward to celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Fred and Peggy were blessed with two sons, Derek and Dylan, and they were his pride and joy. He passed on his passion and knowledge of deer and turkey hunting to his boys. Coming from a wrestling background, he mentored them from youth through high school wrestling. Fred also enjoyed attending his sons Little League baseball and football games.

Fred and Peggy enjoyed going for long country drives, boating, biking, attending horse pulls, and taking long walks.

He especially enjoyed turkey and deer hunting, long weekends at his cabin in Mineral Point and visiting with family and friends. He made several trips to Colorado for elk hunting; his last trip was in October 2019. He also enjoyed bear hunting and had gained enough points to bear hunt this fall in Northern Wisconsin but due to his illness, he donated his bear tag through Children's Wish Foundation to a youth battling leukemia.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; and sons, Derek and Dylan. He is further survived by his sisters, Barbera (John) Hogan, Connie (Bob) Salmon, Debbie (Jerry) Meylor, Marcia (Jim) Lorang; brothers, John (Lois) Lawinger, David (Jan) Lawinger, Paul (Cindy) Lawinger; aunts, Betty Lawinger Sr., Virgine Lawinger; uncle, Gary (Linda) Kuhn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lillian Lawinger; father-in-law, Albert J. Duckwitz; sister-in-law, Kathleen Duckwitz; aunt, Virginia; uncles, Ralph, Joseph, and Raymond Lawinger; aunt, Marjorie Mackenzie; uncles, Donald and Allen Kuhn.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point. Due to Wisconsin's public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the funeral home and we request that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

Private Family Services will follow with inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Mineral Point.

Fred's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all the kind and compassionate care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Agrace HospiceCare in Fred's name, the National Wild Turkey Federation, PO Box 530 Edgefield, SC 29824-0530 or The American Cancer Society.

Fred was a devoted loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and friend. His smile and dimples will be forever remembered.

