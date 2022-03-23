Menu
Frederick James "Fred" Sage
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St
Oregon, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Frederick James "Fred" Sage

Dec. 16, 1930 - Dec. 31, 2021

OREGON/STOUGHTON – Frederick James "Fred" Sage, age 91, passed from this life to eternal glory in Heaven on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing Home, Stoughton, Wis.

A memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
