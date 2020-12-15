Maxfield, Fredric "Rick" Charles

DUBUQUE - Fredric "Rick" Charles Maxfield was born to Barbara (Mason) and Jack Maxfield on February 12, 1941. He graduated from Madison West HS & UW Stephens Point. He married Nancy "Kathy" Moore on June 27, 1964. Rick passed on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at UCSD Hospital in San Diego. He was preceded in death by his wife who died May 29, 2020 and is survived by daughters, Barbara (Kris) Maxfield and Jennifer (Tom) Smith; sister Mary (Dean) Roney; brother, Jack (Mona) Maxfield; also sister-in-law Mary (Dave) McKeith; grandchildren, Rachel, Maggie, Jake, Justin; great-grandchildren, Stella and Everleigh; nieces, Megan, Karla, Erika, Michelle, Janice, Emma; and nephews, Colin and Jack Jr. Rick was a voracious reader, historian, trivia nut, animal lover, and was a loving and playful father and a friend to everyone he met. Rick's final resting place will be beside his mother and along with his wife at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. Memorials may be made to WisCARES community animal clinic in Madison, WI.