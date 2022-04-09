Menu
Gabriel S. Tate

Gabriel S. Tate

Aub. 7, 1971 - Mar. 9, 2022

GREENBAY - Gabriel S. Tate passed away on March 9, 2022 at the age of 50 in his hometown of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Gabe was a dedicated father to his daughter, Mikayla and loyal friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all.

Gabe was known for his big personality and his ability to make those around him laugh. Gabe was a motorcycle enthusiast, pizza lover, proud owner of his dogs, Sasha and Murphy.

Gabe was extremely passionate about his Icelandic heritage. To honor his wishes, his daughter, Mikayla will be spreading his ashes in Iceland.

In remembrance of Gabe, the family asks that donations be made to his memorial fund via Mikayla Ness.

Contact her directly at [email protected]

Gabe Tate is survived by his daughter, Mikayla Ness; his siblings: Ben Carter, Mary Carter, and Rob Tate; his mother, Dale-Harriet Rogovich; his stepfather, Paul Rogovich; his father, Thomas Tate; and countless close friends.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 9, 2022.
