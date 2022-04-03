Gail T. (Lemberger) Aldridge

Jan 20, 1947 - March 30, 2022

MADISON - Gail T. (Lemberger) Aldridge, age 75, lost her battle with cancer on March 30, 2022.

She was born on January 20, 1947, in Madison, WI, to parents Martin and Gertrude (Scott) Lemberger.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

