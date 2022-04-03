Menu
Gail T. Aldridge
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Gail T. (Lemberger) Aldridge

Jan 20, 1947 - March 30, 2022

MADISON - Gail T. (Lemberger) Aldridge, age 75, lost her battle with cancer on March 30, 2022.

She was born on January 20, 1947, in Madison, WI, to parents Martin and Gertrude (Scott) Lemberger.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook and view the full obituary, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
