Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gail Koehler

Koehler, Gail Eileen (Barrand)

BLACK EARTH - Gail Eileen (Barrand) Koehler was born Dec. 11, 1934, to Chester and Nel Barrand of Kimberly, Wis. She passed on Nov. 22, 2020, at Heartland Country Village, Black Earth, Wis.

She is survived by husband, Charles Koehler; daughters, Chery (Russ) Dokken, Laurie (Erwin) Felton and Kathy (Brian) Shuler; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place as soon as we are able to gather together. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.