Koehler, Gail Eileen (Barrand)

BLACK EARTH - Gail Eileen (Barrand) Koehler was born Dec. 11, 1934, to Chester and Nel Barrand of Kimberly, Wis. She passed on Nov. 22, 2020, at Heartland Country Village, Black Earth, Wis.

She is survived by husband, Charles Koehler; daughters, Chery (Russ) Dokken, Laurie (Erwin) Felton and Kathy (Brian) Shuler; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place as soon as we are able to gather together. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

