Gail Denise (Berkvam) Smith

MADISON - Gail Denise (Berkvam) Smith, age 64, died on March 7, 2022, peacefully and free of pain, at Meriter Hospital in Madison due to complications of diabetes and chronic migraine.

Born in 1957, Gail grew up in Sun Prairie and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1975. While living in Madison she started out working in retail clothing sales, and ultimately as an Administrative Assistant at Electronic Theater Controls, Promega, and Alliant Energy, until her working career was cut short by illness.

In 2000 with her husband and daughter, Gail moved back to Sun Prairie to care for her father, and did so until his death in 2007, providing a happy and safe home for him in his final years.

Gail also loved her extraordinary feline friends, and they repaid her in full measure by providing much comfort and solace during her life.

She is survived by Stephen, her devoted husband of 29 years, loving daughter Haley, and brothers Richard Berkvam of San Rafael, CA and Ron Berkvam of Madison.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Carol (Mullarkey) and Paul Berkvam and older sister Patricia.

Gail was a loving and loved wife, mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and friend. She will be dearly missed by anyone who knew her.

A celebration of her life will take place from 5:00-7:00 PM, March 24, 2022, at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home in Sun Prairie, WI.

