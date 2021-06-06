Menu
Gale Gehin
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Gehin, Gale

POYNETTE – Gale Gehin, age 81, passed away at St. Mary's SSM Health in Madison on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Gale was born on Oct. 11, 1939, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Lyle and Sydney Baker. She married David Gehin on Nov. 22, 1966, in Rockford, Ill. She partnered with her husband of 50 years in as owners and operators of D&G Custom Meat Processing in Poynette. She loved the outdoors, her fish ponds, pets and gardening. Gale was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her children, Edie Gehin of Poynette, Steve (Lori) Anderson of Poynette, Sherrin Biggs of Poynette, Nancy Caldwell of Arlington, and Joe Gehin of Poynette; grandchildren, Tracie (Steve), Travis (Hollie), Tyler (Heather), Tim (Jessica), Jeff (Michelle), Josh (Melissa), Mike (Autumn), Christine (Shawn), John, Shauna (Shawn), Grant, Lydia, Tristan, and Ryan; siblings, Gary "Skip" (Gloria) Baker of Madison and Linda (Pete) Leer of Lyndon Station; in-laws, Delores (John) Schlub of Prairie du Sac, Morris (LuAnn) Gehin of Lodi, and Catherine Stumpf of Rio; 40 great-grandchildren; faithful companion, Heidi-Ho; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Gehin; in-laws, Frank and Irene Stumpf and Lorraine Miescke; and sons-in-law, Bob "Chet" Caldwell and Steve Doherty.

A visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Tuesday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. The family would like to invite all to a luncheon which will be held at Whispering Pines after the burial. If you are unable to attend due to COVID, the family knows that your hearts and prayers are with them.

The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital and SSM Hospice for their care and concern.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
Jun
8
Burial
Hillside Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss, please know we're thinking of your family.
Damon Mills
Friend
June 8, 2021
May you find peace knowing she is with God and may her memory give you comfort and joy knowing of her love.
Gabrielle Guice
Other
June 7, 2021
Gabbie Guice
June 7, 2021
