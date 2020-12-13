Johnson, Garry L.

LODI - Garry L. Johnson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the ICU at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on July 22, 1941, in Madison, the son of Alvin and Alvilda (Valstad) Johnson. He retired in 2003 after serving 20 years as a Salesman for Lawson Products, Inc. Private graveside services with a military honor guard were held on Dec. 9, 2020.

Garry served in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One) in Vietnam in 1965-66. He was most proud to qualify and receive the Expert Infantryman Badge. Garry spent hours video recording eagles from the time they were hatched until reaching maturity. He had the patience of Job to observe nature and record many species of wildlife for everyone's enjoyment. He was an avid tennis player on several leagues in Madison. He planted many, many flowers each spring to be enjoyed throughout the summer by his family, friends and neighbors.

Garry was married for 54 years and is survived by his wife, Marie (Richardson) Johnson; his son, Jeffrey L. Johnson; sister, Luanne Connor; sister-in-law, Karen Johnson; nephew, Michael (Trina) Johnson; nieces, Lori (Chad Hooper) Pierce and Jamie (Joel Byrne) Johnson; grand-nephews, Brandon (Emily) Pierce, Jeremy (Lindsey) Pierce, and Chad Hooper, Jr.; and grand-niece, Olivia Boubin-Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Ronald; in addition to his father- and mother-in-law, Walter and Velda Richardson, who very much enjoyed his company.

Garry was fortunate to have a huge family of in-laws and friends who adored him. He especially enjoyed playing games and sharing time with Jim and Kirsten, Don and Coleen, Frank and Sharon, Craig and Ginny, Ned and Karen, Pat and Leo, and Steve and Breezy, in addition to the many nieces and nephews that came along with his marriage.

Garry was well liked and loved by all who knew him. He was truly a family man. Memorials may be made to Reach Out Lodi (the local food pantry) 601 Clark St., Lodi, WI 53555. A celebration of Garry's life will be planned for July 2021. Farewell Garry, until we meet again. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

