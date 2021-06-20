Arling, Gary Lester

OREGON - Gary Lester Arling, age 82, died peacefully on June 17, 2021, in the early hours of the morning with his two sons by his side at UW Hospital. Born on Oct. 7, 1938, in Joliet, Ill., to Lester J. Arling and Catherine (Quinn) Arling, he was born to help others navigate triumphs and challenges.

Gary was a 1956 graduate of Joliet Catholic High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. In 1963, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College in Massachusetts. Gary continued his education following his time at Amherst at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he went on to earn his M.A. and Ph.D. in 1967, with a major in Clinical Psychology. After receiving his Doctorate from UW-Madison, he chose to re-enlist in the U.S. Army Reserve and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He began working as a psychologist in the Wis. Dept of Corrections. During his tenure with Corrections, he held a variety of positions within the Bureau of Clinical Services, including Bureau Director. He was wise beyond his education, and people of all ages and stages of life sought his advice and benefited from his counsel.

In 1969, Gary married his life-long love, Katharine Lowe (Schwoegler) of Madison. Together they built a family, bonded by more than blood, and a home in Oregon, Wis., that was host to many Christmas, holiday and social gatherings for friends and family. Gary and Kathy loved to travel, and they never turned away an adventure. After retirement, Gary enjoyed spending time at the University Ridge Golf Course, where he served as a Ranger, and loved being around the game of golf. Gary was an avid fisherman up until his death and looked forward to the many annual fishing trips with his friends and son, Ric. He was active with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would do anything to support them. He will be remembered as a positive and encouraging force, who could bring real perspective to any conversation.

Gary will reunite with his wife, Kathy, and is survived by his two sons, Daniel Schwoegler and Ric Arling; grandchildren, Jillaine (Kraig) Squires, Ryan (Amanda) Schwoegler, Tony Schwoegler, Amy Schwoegler, Matthew Paar and Jessica Murphy; great-grandchildren, Cody, Josie, Hudson, Cami, Madi, Alessandro and Connor; his sister, Cynthia Dorste; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katharine; daughter, Ramona K. Arling; and brother, Robert J. Arling.

A celebration of life will take place at SCHWOEGLER PARK TOWN LANES, 444 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The family would like to thank UW Hospital-Cardiac ICU for the wonderful care they provided for Gary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or to the family, sent to Ric Arling or Jillaine Squires. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Service

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420