MERCER - Gary E. Bogenschneider, of Mercer, Wis., passed on to his heavenly home on Feb. 19, 2021, from Parkinson's disease. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wis., on July 1, 1944, the son of Elmer and Agnes (Benter) Bogenschneider, and grew up in Mayville, Wis. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Engineering in January 1967. He served in the U.S. Army 1967-1969. Gary was united in marriage to Kathryn "Kit" Taplick on June 18, 1966. He worked as a professional civil engineer and construction project manager. His hobbies included fishing, bird hunting, camping, canoeing, baking bread, reading, and eating pie! He was active with the Friends of the Mercer Public Library. He served his Lutheran Church homes as Congregational Chairman, elder, and kids' Bible class teacher. He is survived by his wife; his son, Tim (Heidi); granddaughters, Joclyn (Joseph Rhoades) and Lisa; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Ron (Carolyn). He was predeceased in death by his son, Mark.

In lieu of flowers, donations might be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2701W Kichak's Landing Road, Mercer, WI 54547, or to Friends of the Mercer Public Library, 2648W Margaret Street, Mercer, WI 54547.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. The service will be broadcasted live for the public on Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service's Facebook page and recorded to be available later for viewing.

