Gary Gilman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Gilman, Gary Glen

MADISON - Gary Glen Gilman, age 75, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, after suffering a heart attack. He was born on Jan. 26, 1946, to parents, Alonzo and Ann (Leonetti) Gilman, in Kenosha, Wis. Gary's good childhood memories include activities with his many cousins and summers spent on his grandparents' farm.

He graduated from UW-Madison in 1968 with a degree in political science. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in Alaska until he was called home to care for his mother. He worked for the state job service office, leaving after 10 years as a planning analyst. Gary retired in 2001 from Dane County Social Services as an income maintenance supervisor.

After a whirlwind romance, Gary and Julie married on Feb. 17, 1978, in Madison. They shared a common interest in all things musical; unknown to most, Gary had a wonderful tenor voice. Gary always looked forward to any social occasions, including many with the Calhouns where he shared his sense of humor and the fruits of his photographic memory.

Gary battled cancer since 2013, never letting it get him down and remaining optimistic throughout. He continued his coffee rounds and made new friends even throughout the pandemic.

The family wishes to thank the Carbone Cancer Center (Dr. Hageman); his primary care physician, Dr. Czechowski; his oncologist, Dr. Makielski; and all the nurses and care staff.

Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julie; brothers-in-law, Alan (Lois), Ken, and Chris (Lisa) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Linda Dresser; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Lon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Gary's passing. I remember his willingness to pick up my mother Grace when they headed to Fennimore for a celebration. They would always make a stop for coffee on the way. My mom looked forward to those trips and the conversations they had during them. His sense of humor was always a pleasure to encounter and we all looked forward to getting together with Gary and Julie. May God bless this gentle soul.
Mary Eckstein
Family
January 7, 2022
Julie, I really enjoyed getting to know Gary through our conversations during his visits to our laundromats. His kindness, common sense and intellect were always a breath of fresh air in our crazy world. He will be missed. Mark Lessner
Mark Lessner
Work
January 4, 2022
Julie I am so sorry for your loss of Gary. He was a man I highly liked and respected. He was a good man. Enjoyed the stories that were told of him and his cousins growing up years.. Julie this is Brian's wife. If there is anything I can do please call me. Brian and I send our blessings.
Dinese Dam
Family
January 3, 2022
