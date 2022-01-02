Gilman, Gary Glen

MADISON - Gary Glen Gilman, age 75, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, after suffering a heart attack. He was born on Jan. 26, 1946, to parents, Alonzo and Ann (Leonetti) Gilman, in Kenosha, Wis. Gary's good childhood memories include activities with his many cousins and summers spent on his grandparents' farm.

He graduated from UW-Madison in 1968 with a degree in political science. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in Alaska until he was called home to care for his mother. He worked for the state job service office, leaving after 10 years as a planning analyst. Gary retired in 2001 from Dane County Social Services as an income maintenance supervisor.

After a whirlwind romance, Gary and Julie married on Feb. 17, 1978, in Madison. They shared a common interest in all things musical; unknown to most, Gary had a wonderful tenor voice. Gary always looked forward to any social occasions, including many with the Calhouns where he shared his sense of humor and the fruits of his photographic memory.

Gary battled cancer since 2013, never letting it get him down and remaining optimistic throughout. He continued his coffee rounds and made new friends even throughout the pandemic.

The family wishes to thank the Carbone Cancer Center (Dr. Hageman); his primary care physician, Dr. Czechowski; his oncologist, Dr. Makielski; and all the nurses and care staff.

Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julie; brothers-in-law, Alan (Lois), Ken, and Chris (Lisa) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Linda Dresser; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Lon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

