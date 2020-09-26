Kearney, Gary Alan

MADISON - Gary Alan Kearney, 63, of Madison, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Gary was born on May 10, 1957, in Madison, Wis. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Margie (Chamberlain) Kearney; and aunt, Ginger Chamberlain. Gary is survived by his sister, Nancy (Jeff); his brother, Steve (Mary); nephews, Steve Jr., Josh (Amanda); niece, Cassandra (George); and uncle, Albert Chamberlain.

A Celebration of life gathering will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 3 - 6:30 p.m. at the VFW POST 8483, 573 County Rd. CV, Madison, WI 53704. Gary will lay to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Journey Mental Health, UW Health University Hospital, Fort Memorial Hospital, and Fort Atkinson Health Care Center.

Memorials can be made to the family, Journey East-Forward Solutions PROPS, CCS, or Agrace.