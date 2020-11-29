Menu
Gary Koerner

Koerner, Gary L., II

MADISON - Gary L. Koerner ll passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1966, to Gary and Twyla (Davis) Koerner. He grew up at Four Corners, south of Topeka, Kan. He often remarked and was thankful for a magical childhood, sharing several weeks every summer with his cousins, Christi and Bill Davis. He loved music and mastered several instruments. He loved sports and played them all in high school. He earned lots of medals and lettered all four years of high school. He was selected to play basketball in the Pizza Hut Classic at Washburn University.

He moved to Wisconsin at 25 and fell in love with Madison and the state. At age 48, he went back to school and became a Certified Medical Assistant, which was a big career change. He was a natural at it and loved helping young and old. He was extremely patient and was loved by his patients and coworkers. It was his dream job.

He was passionate about helping others, but most of all he loved to laugh. He was a master of practical jokes and delighted in fooling and scaring his mother. Being an only child, he never forgot what it was like to be a child among adults. He has left a huge void in the lives of many. You never realize how much you build your life around a special soul until they are gone!

Contributions can be made to Suicide Prevention.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
