Matthiesen, Gary Steven

FORT ATKINSON - Gary Steven Matthiesen, age 65, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Gary was born June 5, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Willis and Mardale Matthiesen. Gary was an Evans Scholar and graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in horticulture in 1978. He moved to Napa Valley, Calif., where he lived for 11 years. He returned to Madison and earned a second degree in education as an English teacher. He met and married Jennifer Wilhelmsen in 2006, and they had one daughter, Naomi, the light and love of his life. He taught for 17 years in the Madison and Monona Grove school districts, until his retirement in 2016. Gary was also a Sunday school teacher at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, a semi-professional photographer, private tutor, artist, avid chess player, and the world's fastest crossword puzzler.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Naomi Grace Matthiesen of Stoughton; his mother, Mardale Matthiesen of Fort Atkinson; his brother, Brad (Cindy) of Menomonee Falls; his sister, Tanace (Gary Becker) of Madison; eight nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Willis; and a nephew, Jonathan Becker. His Christian faith was very important to him.

A memorial service will be held on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson. Memorials may be made to an education fund for Naomi Matthiesen. Nitardy Funeral Home of Fort Atkinson is assisting with arrangements.