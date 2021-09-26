Messner, Gary Ray

VERONA – Gary Ray Messner was sent off in grand style to everlasting peace and joy on Sept. 23, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Iron Mountain, Mich., to Ray and Dorothy (Trudell) Messner, and moved to Madison two years later. He attended St. Bernard's School and graduated from Madison East High School in 1951. He played football, where he was selected for the All-City Football Team and All-Conference Team two years in a row. He also played in the Shrine Game. However, he was best known for fouling out of a high school basketball game in two minutes. It was then that he decided to stick with contact sports.

Gary graduated in business from the University of Wisconsin in 1955, where he played football. He was on the 1953 Rose Bowl Team. Gary was voted Captain and All-Big 10 in 1954. He was also selected to play in the North-South game that year.

Gary received a commission in the U.S. Army in 1954. After serving a six-month tour at Fort Eustis, Va., he returned to Wisconsin and served 30 years in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, attaining the rank of colonel.

Gary ran Messner Incorporated until his retirement. However, no one knows when he really retired, but most agree it was when his son, Kurt, took over the business.

About this time, there were rumors that he had started working at the Huber Brewing Company in the quality control division. But then it became clear that he was only there at lunchtime and always with a friend.

Retirement also brought out his love for a good backyard bonfire. During this time, he began an in-depth relationship with the garden hose. Chopping wood was another hobby. He speaks with great pride of the time when he was swinging his ax, and something shiny caught his eye. He spotted a Shagnasty's beer tapper 15 feet high in the tree. He caught one of his teenage kids trying to outsmart him.

It's hard to believe he had time for anything else, but he was a past president and current member of the National W Club. He is a past president of the Wisconsin Alumnae Club of Madison. He served as a director of the Madison Visitors and Convention Bureau. He taught a Restaurant Equipment Course at MATC for four years. He was a partner in the "Almost Plumb Company" well into his golden years. He is a member of The Advocates. He was also inducted into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

The military and his football success were not his greatest accomplishments though. He had to work the hardest to get his wife. He thought a nickel root beer at the A&W would be enough to win Sally Smith over. Well, he found out he would have to work a lot harder to get a gal like that than spending a nickel on a root beer. After two years of good behavior, his hard work paid off. They have been married 64 years!!

People will forget what you've said but not forget how you made them feel. Gary lived by this. He was a leader. He stood up for what was right, even if he was the only one. He was fun. He worked hard for his achievements. He was humble and kind. He was a good man. He had a good life. He did it right.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sally; six children, Reed (Lisa) Messner, Kurt (Laura) Messner, Dinny (Tim) Binger, Amy (Todd) Thompson, Glen (Joni) Messner, and Sara Messner; grandchildren, Kelly, Michael, Matthew, and Reed Thompson, Kole, Kellen, Kali, Kade and great-grandson, Kaison Binger, Mick, Molly, Kate, and Anna Messner, and Paige, Shea and Jack Rayner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an older brother, Donald L. Messner.

We want to thank the community at St. William Parish in Paoli for the love they gave and their collective support of making it possible for Gary to attend Mass for so long.

We also extend our deepest gratitude and love to Gary's caregivers, Greg Baynard, Julie Ceithamer, Katherine Murphy, and Noreen Way.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Metropolitan School District, or do something nice for someone every day.

Gary Messner's celebration of life will be held at the MESSNER HOME, 1610 Range Trail, Verona, WI 53593, on Friday, Oct. 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is a Badger Gameday, so wear your red!

