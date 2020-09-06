Meyer, Gary "Butch"

MADISON - Reuniting with Mom and Dad in heaven, Gary "Butch" Meyer, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Butch graduated from West High School and the University of Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Judy (Fitchett) Meyer on Oct. 15, 1960, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

Butch worked for the State of Wisconsin at the University in the Registrar's office until his retirement in 2000. In his younger years, Butch was an avid Muskie fisherman, very active with the Madison Sports Car Club and enjoyed sports car racing, especially with vintage Porsches. He loved golfing at the Odana Golf Course and was active with the Odana Association throughout his retirement.

Butch was a loving and devoted Dad and Husband. He leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Judy; son, Brett (CJ); daughter, Laura (Jay); brothers, Don (Donna) and Tim (Mary Jo); nephew and nieces, Kurt (Astrid), Krista (Tom), Kyla (Eric) and Becky; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family extends a special thank you to Fire Station #9 fire fighters for the times they assisted Butch and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for their kind and wonderful care.

A funeral service will be held outdoors at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A gathering beforehand will begin at 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Zoom will be available.

Donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

