Redman, Gary Arthur

MADISON - Gary Arthur Redman, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1944, in Berlin, Wis., the son of Arthur and Lydia (Kloehn) Redman. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Road, Madison, at 3 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

